Brrr....cold snap that has moved across Niagara is here to stay for a bit

A cold front has moved over Niagara.

The average high at this time of year is around the freezing mark, but today it feels like -15.

The high on Saturday is -4, but with winds gusting up to to 60 km/hr it will feel colder.

More snow is also expected with a chance of flurries this afternoon, and periods of snow beginning overnight.

Snow will end Sunday morning, but the bitter cold sticks around.

Sunday's high is -5, but it will feel like -17 in the afternoon.

The cold weather stays around for at least a week in Niagara, with temperatures only reaching -5 to -7 for the next week.