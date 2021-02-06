Brrr....cold snap that has moved across Niagara is here to stay for a bit
A cold front has moved over Niagara.
The average high at this time of year is around the freezing mark, but today it feels like -15.
The high on Saturday is -4, but with winds gusting up to to 60 km/hr it will feel colder.
More snow is also expected with a chance of flurries this afternoon, and periods of snow beginning overnight.
Snow will end Sunday morning, but the bitter cold sticks around.
Sunday's high is -5, but it will feel like -17 in the afternoon.
The cold weather stays around for at least a week in Niagara, with temperatures only reaching -5 to -7 for the next week.
