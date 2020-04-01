Bruce Power donates 600,000 pieces of protective equipment for health-care workers
An Ontario power provider is donating 600,000 pieces of personal protective equipment to the provincial government to help in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bruce Power, Canada's only private nuclear generator, says the donation of gloves, masks and gowns is intended for health-care workers across the province.
The donation was announced on a radio talk show airing on a local Owen Sound, Ont., station this morning.
Bruce Power chief executive Mike Rencheck announced the donation directly to Premier Doug Ford, who thanked the company for its efforts.
Protective equipment has been in short supply around the country, including Ontario.
Today Ford announced the provincial government was establishing a $50 million fund to help businesses retool to produce key supplies and medical equipment.
