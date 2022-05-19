Bryan Adams coming to St. Catharines in the fall

Bryan Adams will be coming to Niagara for a show in the fall.

Adams has announced his cross-country tour 'So Happy It Hurts' kicking off August 31st.

The platinum selling and Grammy Award winning musician will play the Meridian Centre in downtown St. Catharines October 14th.

Adams is a Canadian singer and songwriter who continues to tour the world playing his music which has become a mainstay on rock radio.

Tickets go on sale next Friday, May 27th.

Meantime, another Canadian singer is set to play the Meridian Centre next week.

Jann Arden will perform Friday May 27th at 8 p.m.

There are still a few hundred tickets left for the show.