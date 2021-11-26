Bryan Adams tests positive for COVID in Italy

Bryan Adams tested positive for COVID-19 upon arrival at Milan's Malpensa Airport on Thursday, ahead of the unveiling of the 2022 Pirelli calendar that he photographed.

The Canadian rock `n roller disclosed the positive test in an Instagram post that included a photograph of him in a room after being tested and then sitting in an ambulance, being taken for a more reliable PCR test. He was seated normally, wearing a surgical mask.

``Here I am, just arrived in Milano, and I've tested positive for the second time in a month for COVID,'' Adams said in the post. ``So it's off to the hospital for me.'' He thanked fans for his support.

Adams, who also enjoys a career as a photographer, has shot the 2022 Pirelli calendar, after initially being engaged to shoot the 2021 version that was canceled due to the pandemic.

Adams was expected to appear at in-person press events promoting the calendar Sunday and Monday, but that was now uncertain.

Normally the unveiling of the Pirelli calendar is a gala event attended by those who appear and other VIPS, but this year was already a scaled-back affair due to the ongoing pandemic, with a tight guest list for an evening cocktail.

Adams chose as his subjects for the calendar called ``On the road,'' other musical talents, including Iggy Pop, Cher, Jennifer Hudson, Saweetie and St. Vincent.

