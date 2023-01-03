Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin sedated in critical condition: NFL

The Buffalo Bills have an update on safety Damar Hamlin who was carted off the field by ambulance last night during the Bills' game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Early Tuesday, the Bills said Hamlin was sedated and in critical condition after suffering a cardiac arrest following a hit while he was making a tackle.

The NFL says his heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transferred to the UC Medical Center.

The pivotal game was postponed indefinitely.

A GoFundMe page for a community toy drive organized by Hamlin has since surged to over 3.1-million dollars in donations -- far beyond his stated goal of $2500.