Buffalo Bills divisional playoff opponent set

The Buffalo Bills will host the Baltimore Ravens for their divisional-round game at Bills Stadium on Saturday, Jan. 16 at 8:15 p.m.

The matchup was finalized after Cleveland beat the Steelers for the second time in as many weeks, this time 48-37 in Pittsburgh.

The Bills defeated Indianapolis in Saturday's contest 27-24, for their first post season win in 25 years.

The Bills and Ravens have never met in the playoffs.

The Ravens defeated the Bills in their most recent regular-season matchup, a 27-14 contest in Buffalo during Week 14 of last season.

There's still no decision on whether New York State will allow fans for Saturday's game in Orchard Park.

The Erie County Department of Health said the decision should come soon from New York State or from the Bills organization.