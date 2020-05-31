Buffalo cleaning up after night of rioting

Buffalo was not immune to the violent protests happening in every corner of the U-S.

Erie County Officials issued a state of emergency last night from 10:30 p.m. till 7 a.m. this morning after rioting broke out in the city's downtown.

Parked vehicles were set on fire and businesses damaged.

Police in riot gear with face masks and batons were brought in and had to use tear gas to disperse crowds.

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown and other officials spoke to the public this morning.

The mayor condemned protesters who engaged in violence and looting.

Brown also had strong words for a man caught on video throwing a flaming box through a window at Buffalo City Hall which caused damaged.

“We have you on camera, you idiot! We are going to find you and prosecute you to the full extent of the law,”

It's a scene happening in dozen's of major US cities right now as American's protest the killing of George Floyd.

More than 16-hundred people have been arrested, the majority in Los Angeles.

Floyd died Monday after a Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee on his neck until he stopped breathing