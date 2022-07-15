Buffalo supermarket to reopen after mass shooting
The Buffalo, New York supermarket where ten people were killed in a mass shooting in May is reopening today.
Company officials with the Top Friendly Markets store say the location will reopen "quietly and respectfully."
The store will hold a moment of silence and prayer for victims and employees affected by the deadly incident.
The now-19-year-old suspect linked to the shooting is accused of specifically targeting Black victims.
He was formally indicted by a federal grand jury on Thursday.
-
