Buffet restaurants could have tough time in new COVID-19 reality

A food safety expert thinks buffet restaurants will face a tough road until there's a vaccine for COVID-19.

Jeff Farber is the director of the Canadian Research Institute for Food Safety at the University of Guelph and says buffet tables pose a risk to spreading the virus because of how often the surfaces are touched.

Provinces like Alberta say there's no timeline for when buffet services may be able to start operating because they can't mitigate the risks around transmitting the virus.

In March, health officials said COVID-19 spread at a curling bonspiel for doctors through a buffet when many people touched serving spoons.