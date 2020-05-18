Buffet restaurants could have tough time in new COVID-19 reality
A food safety expert thinks buffet restaurants will face a tough road until there's a vaccine for COVID-19.
Jeff Farber is the director of the Canadian Research Institute for Food Safety at the University of Guelph and says buffet tables pose a risk to spreading the virus because of how often the surfaces are touched.
Provinces like Alberta say there's no timeline for when buffet services may be able to start operating because they can't mitigate the risks around transmitting the virus.
In March, health officials said COVID-19 spread at a curling bonspiel for doctors through a buffet when many people touched serving spoons.
Anthony Annunziata - Tourism Partnership of NiagaraMatt talks to Anthony about his roll as a co-chair to the Tourism Leaders Panel as the provincial government looks to develop recovery plans for various sectors of the economy.
Harvey Bischoff - President of OSSTFMatt talks with Harvey about the contract the union has reached with the government and the impact Covid-19 played during negotiations.
Jim Diodati - Mayor of Niagara FallsMatt talks to Mayor Diodati about crowds gathering at the Falls this weekend.