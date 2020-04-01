Bump in carbon tax scheduled for today

An increase in the carbon tax is scheduled for today.

The carbon price on fuel purchases is slated to go up to $30 a tonne from $20.

It works out to roughly an extra two cents a litre at the pumps.

The increase applies here in Ontario are well as Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Nunavut, and the Yukon where provincial and territorial leaders have not imposed their own price on carbon.

While some MPs have been calling on the government to scrap the increase, Prime Minister Trudeau noted there is a rebate available intended to give Canadians money back from the carbon tax.