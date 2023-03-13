Bunnies found in cardboard box now up for adoption

Five abandoned bunnies are looking for a new home after being left under a bridge.

The bunnies were brought in to the Lincoln County Humane Society last month.

A good Samaritan found them sitting in a cardboard box under a bridge on Cushman Road.

All five bunnies had respiratory infections, but received immediate veterinary care and have fully recovered

After some care the bunnies are healthy and are available for adoption.

