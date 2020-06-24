Bunny Alexander appointed Chair of NH board of directors

Niagara Health is welcoming a new board chair.

At the system's annual general meeting, Bunny Alexander was selected as the new chair of the Board of Directors.

The board, also getting a look at the 2019-2020 Annual Report entitled "In It Together."

Some of the highlights of the report include progress planning for the new South Niagara hospital, continued growth in medical research, and national recognition for a record number of leading practices at NH hospitals.