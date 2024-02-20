Burch continues to ask why Welland ServiceOntario office was moved

Niagara Centre NDP MPP Jeff Burch continues to demand answers on why a ServiceOntario office was closed in Welland and relocated to a big box store.

In the first Question Period back in legislature today, Burch asked the Ford Conservatives why they 'ripped ServiceOntario contracts away from small business owners across Ontario' including the Welland location.

The office has been moved to the Staples in the Seaway Mall.

“Klaudia Savona, a small business owner in Welland, received an email from this government ministry, terminating her ServiceOntario business,” said Burch. “She had invested $40,000 of her own money and operated her business for 23 years. Now this government will pay Staples to renovate their big box store.”

Burch says Ford’s Minister of Public and Business Service Delivery has not been able to produce a business plan and does not seem aware of the cost or basic details of the sole-sourced contract.

“This government needs to stop pandering to big box corporations and apologize to the small business owners who feel like they’ve been slapped in the face”, said Burch. “Were the Conservatives aware of how their decision would impact small business owners like Mrs. Savona, or was this yet another example of Conservative incompetence?”