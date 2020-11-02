Burch’s bill to regulate Supportive Living Accommodations wins unanimous support

Niagara Centre MPP Jeff Burch’s bill to regulate Supportive Living Accommodations has won unanimous support.

The NDP politician's private member’s bill, Protecting Vulnerable Persons in Supportive Living Accommodation Act, 2020 (Bill 164), was passed unanimously at second reading in the Ontario legislature today.

Burch says the bill guarantees better safety for vulnerable Ontarians, and helps keep and expand a critical step in the housing continuum – supportive living.

He says the legislation provides a framework for operators and sets minimum standards that must be met so that vulnerable tenants are no longer at risk, it requires all operators of these homes to be licensed, and introduces inspection and complaint protocols.

''I welcome today’s unanimous vote with support from all parties in the legislature, and I am grateful for the strong support I have received from advocates, municipalities and professionals in this field. While the unanimous support for the second reading is an important step forward, the Official Opposition NDP will now be keeping up the pressure on the Ford government to ensure this becomes law, and Ontarians in supportive living accommodations can finally get the protection they need to keep them safe.”