Burch urging OPP to investigate corruption allegations at Niagara Region

Niagara Centre's MPP is asking the OPP to investigate corruption allegations at the Niagara Region.

Jeff Burch calls the results of the Ontario Ombudsman's investigation into the hiring of former CAO Carmen D'Angelo 'nothing short of shocking.'

The report, entitled Inside Job, found that D'Angelo was given confidential information including questions, suggested answers, and biographical information on other candidates during the hiring process.

In a letter to OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique, Burch says there appears to be widespread corruption within our regional government and urges the OPP to review the report and open an investigation.

He says he hopes that 'those who engage in wrongdoing and exploit our democratic institutions for their own personal gain can and will be held accountable.'