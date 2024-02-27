Burger chain Wendy's looking to test surge pricing at U.S. restaurants as early as next year

Wendy's is looking to test having the prices of its menu items fluctuate throughout the day based on demand, implementing a strategy that has already taken hold with ride-sharing companies and ticket sellers.

During a conference call earlier this month, Wendy's CEO Kirk Tanner said that the Dublin, Ohio-based burger chain will start testing dynamic pricing, also known as surge pricing, as early as next year.

Wendy's also plans to invest about $20 million to launch digital menu boards at all of its U.S. company-run restaurants by the end of next year.