Burlington activates crisis team as coyote attacks continue

The City of Burlington says it has activated its crisis management team after six unprovoked coyote attacks on residents in recent weeks.

The most recent attack Sunday morning involved a female resident of a retirement home.

The city says another victim was a two-and-a-half-year-old boy, who was on his backyard deck when a coyote grabbed him by the neck in an attempt to drag him away.

City staff are in active discussions with coyote wildlife management experts at the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry.