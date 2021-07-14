Burlington man dies after falling off paddle board in Port Elgin

A Burlington man has died after falling off a paddle board in deep water.

Emergency responders were called to Main Beach in Port Elgin for a possible drowning after witnesses say the man fell into deep water beyond the marked swimming area and appeared to be struggling.

Although some people nearby were able to pull him back to shore and tried to save his life, the 38 year old man was pronounced deceased in hospital.

The identity of the victim is being withheld at the request of the family.

South Bruce OPP remind all paddle boarders that life jackets are required.