Police in Burlington investigating almost a dozen Pride flag thefts
Police in Burlington are looking into a rash of Pride flag thefts.
So far, at least 11 flags have been stolen from 9 homes in Burlington throughout the month.
Six of those flags were returned along with an apology note, but the suspects have not been identified and investigators cannot confirm if all the thefts are related.
The latest theft happened on Friday, June 4th from a home in the southeast.
Anyone with more information or security camera footage of the thefts is encouraged to contact Halton Regional Police at 905-825-4777 ext. 2316.
Pride month is celebrated in June.
