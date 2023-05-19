Burlington police looking for vehicle involved in collision that left cyclist dead

An 81-year-old man is dead after police in Burlington, Ont. say he was hit by a vehicle as he was riding his bike.

Halton Regional Police say officers with the Burlington District were called to North Shore Boulevard near the QEW overpass around 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

Police say the cyclist was stuck by a vehicle that reportedly took off, heading east on North Shore Boulevard and was last seen turning north on Maple Avenue.

The victim was rushed to hospital where he died of his injuries.

Early information suggests the suspect vehicle is a recent model year silver Volkswagen Jetta, or similar four-door vehicle, and will have damage to its hood, windshield and the front right of the body.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has information that could help identify the suspect vehicle is asked to call police.