Burlington to rename park named after residential school designer
The City of Burlington is asking residents to come up with a new name for Ryerson Park.
The park is named after Egerton Ryerson, who helped design both the public and residential school systems.
The local school board voted unanimously to change the nearby Ryerson Public School and council followed suit to change the park's name.
The city says it is renaming the park out of respect for Indigenous residents after the discovery of mass graves at former residential schools across the country.
A statue of Ryerson at Ryerson University in Toronto was ripped down in June while municipalities across the country have removed other statues and names of those who helped create residential schools, including former prime minister Sir John A. Macdonald
-
Help Jonah get a wheelchair vanJonah is 9 years old and living with Cerebral Palsy, the family is raising money for a much needed wheechair van. Matt has a conversation Jonah’s Mom Donna. You can donate here
-
Niagara Health - New Hires Mandatory Vaccination ProgramCOVID-19 cases are increasing again in the Niagara community and in hospitals, consistent with the reports from experts that we are in the fourth wave of the pandemic. This wave is increasingly being described as the wave of the unvaccinated. Matt talks to Dr. Johan Viljoen, Chief of Staff, Executive Vice President, of Medical Affairs.
-
ROUNDTABLE Haley Bateman and Brandon CurrieROUNDTABLE Haley Bateman and Brandon Currie