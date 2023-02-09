iHeartRadio
Burt Bacharach, legendary composer of pop songs, dies at 94


burt b

Popular composer Burt Bacharach has died at 94. 

Working with lyricist Hal David, Bacharach penned a long run of hit songs, many of them for Dionne Warwick. 

They include ``Walk On By'' and ``Do You Know the Way to San Jose.'' 

The Grammy, Oscar and Tony-winning Bacharach also helped write the themes for such films as ``Arthur'' and ``What's New, Pussycat?'' 

Bacharach died Wednesday at home in Los Angeles of natural causes, publicist Tina Brausam said Thursday. 

Over the past 70 years, only Lennon-McCartney, Carole King and a handful of others rivaled his genius for instantly catchy songs that remained performed, played and hummed long after they were written.

