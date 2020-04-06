Bus service cancelled in NOTL to help stop spread of COVID

Niagara-on-the-Lake Transit Services have been cancelled until further notice.

Officials say suspension is effective as of Thursday, April 9, 2020.

The town says as the State of Emergency continues, this suspension of service is another way in which to protect Niagara-on-the-Lake from the spread of COVID-19.

Residents requiring assistance with grocery delivery and shopping support are encouraged to visit the Town’s website to take advantage of the Community Assistance Program at notl.com/COVID-19, or call 905-468-3266.