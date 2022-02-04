iHeartRadio
-8°C
Instagram
61010
Sms*

Buses are cancelled in Niagara, but schools are open

snow day istock

For a second day in a row, Niagara's schools are open, but buses are cancelled.

Niagara Student Transportation Services cancelling all transportation to schools today due to the snowfall we received overnight.

'The decision to cancel transportation was based on snowfall accumulations and the ability of school vehicles to navigate secondary roadways.'

CKTB's Storm Desk is open. Send us your weather-related cancellation at newsroom@610cktb.com

 

12

Latest Audio