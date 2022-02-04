Buses are cancelled in Niagara, but schools are open

For a second day in a row, Niagara's schools are open, but buses are cancelled.

Niagara Student Transportation Services cancelling all transportation to schools today due to the snowfall we received overnight.

'The decision to cancel transportation was based on snowfall accumulations and the ability of school vehicles to navigate secondary roadways.'

CKTB's Storm Desk is open. Send us your weather-related cancellation at newsroom@610cktb.com