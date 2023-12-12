Businesses in St. Catharines say they are feeling the impact of train bridge closure

The owner of a brewery in St. Catharines says a three-year closure of the St. Paul Street West train bridge, is just too long for a business to survive.

During the demolition and reconstruction of the aging bridge, drivers are asked to detour to Louth Street.

Owner of Cold Break Brewery, on St. Paul Street West, Noel Buckley, tells CKTB he has already lost business and wants more dialogue with the Region.

"We are looking for a sympathetic ear from the planners and the coordinators at the Region to ensure this is being given due consideration that the project moves as quickly as it can."

Buckley says he has noticed an immediate and noticeable impact to his business since the bridge closed a month ago.

"This particular area for whatever reason is not being given the seriousness that it requires. We understand that in three, four, five years there will be GO, there will be a revitalization, there will be a Ridley Road extension, there will be all kinds of activity and there will be a significant opportunity for business there, but it will be the next generation of businesses. The simple reality is the businesses on the street now could not survive four or five years to get to that point."

Buckley says various projects, including the new Buffalo Bills stadium is expected to be completed before the small bridge in replaced.

"This is what makes people cynical about local government."

Pedestrians and cyclists will still be able to use the bridge until March.