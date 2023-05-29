Busy afternoon at Niagara's border bridges as Americans wrap up Memorial Day weekend

It is busy at Niagara's border bridges as Americans head home following their long holiday weekend.

Today is the Memorial Day for the U.S.

Traffic heading into the U.S is waiting 30 minutes at the Rainbow and Queenston Lewiston Bridges, while cars heading into the U.S. at the Peace Bridge are waiting one hour.

You can click here to see the latest delays.

Stats Canada says millions of Americans come to vacation in Canada each year.