Busy night for Niagara OPP on area highways
Niagara OPP say it was a busy night on area highways.
OPP say that two drivers were charged with stunt driving last night on area highways with one of them caught going 188 km/h.
Three drivers were uninsured, one driver had their licence suspended and one impaired driver was taken off the road.
OPP say all drivers were charged accordingly.
#NiagaraOPP were busy last night ensuring safer roads. 2 #StuntDrivers , 3 uninsured drivers, 1 #suspended driver, and 1 #Impaired driver. All charged accordingly. ^kw#safe communities#asecureontario pic.twitter.com/TjNcBd8Rrh— OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) October 23, 2022
