Busy night for Niagara OPP on area highways


Niagara OPP say it was a busy night on area highways.

OPP say that two drivers were charged with stunt driving last night on area highways with one of them caught going 188 km/h.

Three drivers were uninsured, one driver had their licence suspended and one impaired driver was taken off the road.

OPP say all drivers were charged accordingly.

 

 

