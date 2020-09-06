Busy night for NRP's Labour Day Weekend R.I.D.E check

Niagara Regional Police netted an impaired driver as well as an underage driver during their Labour Day Weekend R.I.D.E operation.

Last night, NRP set up checkpoints in Welland and St. Catharines.

In the first 30 minutes, a 46 year old Welland man was arrested for impaired driving.

During the transition from Welland to St. Catharines, one of the officers stopped a vehicle as it sped past him and displayed signs of impaired driving.

The vehicle was stopped in Niagara Falls and it was discovered that a 14 year old male was operating the vehicle.

He was subsequently charged with unlicenced driving.

Police also stopped 20 vehicles and requested the drivers provide a sample of their breath for analysis.

Six drivers had samples in the warning range and subsequently had their licences suspended for a period of three days.

Another driver was charged for driving while suspended and tickets were issued to other drivers for various traffic related offences.