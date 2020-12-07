Busy year for Purolator

Purolator says it expects to deliver roughly 46-million packages through its peak season this year, which runs through most of November and part of December.

C-E-O John Ferguson says package volume is 10 per cent higher than they had anticipated, even with an optimistic forecast.

Total deliveries are up 50 per cent this year compared with last year, while e-commerce deliveries are up between 80 and 100 per cent.

Ferguson also says he expects package volume will remain high into the new year.