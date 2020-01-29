Byelections called in Ottawa-Vanier and Orleans
Voters will be going to the polls in Ottawa on February 27th.
Premier Doug Ford announcing two byelections in Ottawa-Vanier and Orleans today.
It's to fill the vacancies left after two Liberal MPP's stepped down in 2019.
Under the Election Act, elections must be called on a Wednesday and held the fifth Thursday after the date of the issue of the writs.
Nathalie Des Rosiers resigned as MPP in Ottawa–Vanier to become principal of Massey College at the University of Toronto.
In Orléans, Marie-France Lalonde stepped down to run federally and was elected MP for the federal riding on Oct. 21.
