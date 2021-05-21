Bylsma apologizes for asking woman if COVID-19 vaccine altered her period

Two public apologies have been made after the mayor of West Lincoln asked a woman if getting the COVID-19 vaccine changed her menstrual cycle.

The first apology came from West Lincoln council during a special meeting yesterday afternoon.

In a joint statement council issued their apologies to the woman, Emily Spanton, for what they considered to be 'inappropriate communication.'

The statement went on to say, "Our role as government is to create a safe place for residents and the council of West Lincoln finds Mayor Bylsma's actions unsettling and not in keeping with our Code of Conduct."

West Lincoln Council then unanimously voted to remove Bylsma from the Peninsula West Power Inc. board and the township's heritage committee.

During the voting Councillor William Reilly said, "There's such little power that a council holds in terms of holding an elected member accountable, and I do believe what we have here is the most that this council could actually do at holding an elected member of our council accountable for their actions and comments that they do and that it doesn't go swept under the rug or unaddressed. I think we've made this very clear that we always have the best interest of our community and we will always stand up for all members of our community. I think this demonstration of taking this action is the appropriate measure and hoping that this is going to help restore some of that public trust," he explained.

Later yesterday Bylsma made his own apology at Regional Council saying he sincerely apologized for offending Spanton.

His apology included the people of West Lincoln, noting he was given a mandate to represent the people well and saying he has failed in that regard.

He also apologized to his fellow councillors saying, "I am truly sorry, I have embarrassed you. Like a wayward child I have asked you to explain my actions and I am truly sorry for putting you through such an ordeal. I have nothing but the highest respect for all of you and to staff at regional council. And finally to all the residents of Niagara peninsula, the Niagara region, I apologize. I am zealous and my passion to advocate for small business, for mental health, for social health - opening churches and such and social clubs - and women's health has made me tired and fatigued, and in that fatigue I acted poorly and lacked judgement and I have disqualified myself."

Bylsma made headlines earlier this week when a screenshot of a message he sent to Spanton began circulating on social media. In the message Bylsma wrote, "Good day Emily. I haven't seen your posts for awhile so I have assumed that we've been unfriended. Fair enough if true. Not my concern right now

I do think you'll give me an honest answer. You posted that you received the vaccine a while back correct? Not a usual question to ask an acquaintance but did you notice any changes in your period? Again it's also none of my business I respect you person and privacy."

Some anti-vax groups have been claiming the COVID-19 vaccine can alter a woman's cycle, with some going so far as to claim it can cause infertility. Those claims are not backed by scientific evidence and women's health experts are quick to point out a number of factors can impact the menstrual cycle, including pandemic related stress.