Bylsma removed from Emergency Operations Team

The fallout has begun for West Lincoln Mayor Dave Bylsma.

West Lincoln Council removing Bylsma from his role on the towns Emergency Opertations Centre.

Councillor William Reilly says this was the right move for the council, "We have been reminded time and time again that the role of the elected official who sits on this board is there for observation and also as the media contact. And to ensure that information is relayed to the community." He adds, "restores confidence that could have possibly been lost."

Bylsma took part in a demonstration this past weekend where he appeared without a mask and spoke against public health measures to control the pandemic.

Ward 3 Councillor, Cheryl Ganann, was appointed to take his role at the Emergency Operations Cente for the remainder of this term on Council.