C. difficile detection dogs on the hunt for the superbug in Canada

A team of canine detectives trained to sniff out a potentially deadly superbug in British Columbia hospitals has two new members.

The two-year-old springer spaniels have joined three other pooches at the Canines for Care Scent Detection Program aimed at reducing the rates of C. difficile in Vancouver and beyond.

Teresa Zurberg runs the detection program for Vancouver Coastal Health and says the hunting breed of pooches can smell the slightest presence of C. difficile on surfaces.

Health Canada says C. difficile is the most frequent cause of infectious diarrhea in hospitals and long-term care homes in many industrialized countries, including Canada.

The bacterium is found in feces and people can become infected when they touch a contaminated surface and then their mouth, and it can also spread when health-care workers don't regularly change gloves.

The program that began seven years ago at Vancouver General Hospital has had the dogs working at 29 hospitals in British Columbia and three in Ottawa.