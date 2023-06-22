CAA Niagara announces latest recipients of its community boost funding program

CAA Niagara has announced the latest recipients of its community boost funding program.

CAA Niagara announced that Big Brothers Big Sisters of Niagara and Wellspring Niagara have been selected as the 9th and 10th recipients of the club's Community Boost funding program.

Through the Community Boost commitment, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Niagara and Wellspring Niagara have each been presented with a $10,000 cheque.

CAA Niagara also decaled a tow truck in each of the charities’ branding, further raising awareness for their causes.

“We are delighted to welcome another pair of integral organizations to our Community Boost family,” said Peter Van Hezewyk, President and CEO of CAA Niagara.

“Both of these charities exhibit an unwavering dedication to supporting families and youth facing adversities in our community. Their missions not only align with our club’s core values, but also deeply resonate with our employees, as evident by the way they voted. We are excited to collaborate with these organizations to amplify their messages and expand their impact throughout Niagara.”