CAA Niagara is announcing a major $1 million commitment to support Feed Niagara.

Fedd Niagara is an organization dedicated to helping those in need in the community.

Peter Van Hezewyk, President and CEO of CAA Niagara, emphasizes the importance of unity, stating, "At CAA Niagara, we believe in the strength of our community. Our $1 million pledge, distributed in $100,000 increments annually, demonstrates our strong commitment to making a positive impact. Together, we're focused on ending hunger in our community."

CAA Niagara has also recently concluded its second "Big Food Boost" initiative.

During this community-wide food drive, residents contributed both funds and food at various CAA Niagara branches, community events, and several CAA Rewards partner locations.

Over 4,000 pounds of food was donated.