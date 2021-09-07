CAA Niagara collects over 3,000 lbs of non-perishable donations during Big Food Boost

CAA Niagara has collected more than 3,000 pounds of non-perishable donations during the Big Food Boost.

The organization collected donations at local offices between August 23rd - 28th and picked up donations from more than 70 households at the end of the campaign.

Donations will be benefiting several food banks across Niagara including Community Care of St. Catharines and Thorold, Community Care of West Niagara, Community Outreach Program Erie, GBF Community Services, The Hope Centre, Port Cares, Newark Neighbours, Project SHARE of Niagara Falls, and Village of Hope.

The Big Food Boost is part of the larger Big Boost program from CAA Niagara that was originally started last year to support essential charities during the pandemic.

Last year $100,000 was donated, split between 18 non-profit organizations. An additional $106,000 was given to 15 organizations this year.