CAA Niagara giving out free lawn signs targeting speeding and unsafe driving in residential areas

CAA Niagara has unveiled its new ‘Slow Down’ lawn sign program.

It offers free signs to residents of Niagara, with the goal of targeting speeding on residential streets, as well as promoting safe and responsible driving practices.

The signs are double-sided on durable corrugated plastic material, measuring 16 inches tall by 24 inches wide, and come with wire stakes.

Limited to one per household, the signs are currently available on a first-come, first-serve basis at CAA Niagara’s five Branches in Grimsby, Niagara Falls, St. Catharines, Thorold and Welland, the NRPS’ Niagara Falls and St. Catharines precincts and the town/city halls of Lincoln, Port Colborne, St. Catharines, Thorold and Wainfleet.

“Distracted driving and speeding continue to be prevalent issues in our neighbourhoods. But, keeping the roadways safe is a shared responsibility and that is why we launched this lawn sign program,” said Peter Van Hezewyk, CEO and President, CAA Niagara. “In working with our local municipal partners to offer these signs to the entire region of Niagara, we are presenting a united front against unsafe driving practices.

If you pick up a sign, you are asked to set it back a minimum of one metre from the curb, sidewalk or road edge; on private residential property.

It should not obstruct driveways, roadways, intersections, sidewalks or walkways.

