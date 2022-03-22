CAA Niagara launching worst roads campaign for its 18th year

The search is on again for the worst roads in Niagara.

CAA Niagara launching their Worst Roads campaign for its 18th year.

The campaign gives people the chance to vote on what roads are in the worst shape and highlight areas that need improvements.

"Poor quality roadways are a significant safety concern for all road users-drivers, transit riders, cyclists and pedestrians-and ensuring everyone's safety has always been our number one priority at CAA Niagara," said Peter Van Hezewyk, President and CEO, CAA Niagara. "On top of that, we now know that below-average roads are costing vehicle owners more each year. As cost of living continues to rise and fuel prices have reached an all-time high across the country, our club wants to help drivers save money too."

CAA conducted a Poor Roads study in 2021 that found Canadians pay $3 billion every year in higher vehicle operating costs due to the poor quality of roads.

You can vote for Niagara's Worst Roads at caaworstroads.com and be entered for a chance to win a grand prize draw of free gas for a year.

In 2021, Whirlpool Road in Niagara Falls took the number one spot for Worst Road in the region, the first time it has ever claimed that spot.

The City of Niagara Falls appeared on the top five list an additional two times, with Willoughby Drive taking third place and Drummond Road securing fourth.

Following last year's Worst Roads campaign, CAA Niagara connected with the City of Niagara Falls to discuss the status of these three roadways-all of which are currently undergoing extensive multi-year reconstructions.