CAA Niagara looking for the worst roads in Niagara

It is that time of year again as CAA Niagara is launching its Worst Roads campaign.

Now in its 19th year the campaign looks to identify the worst roads in the region and highlight the need for infrastructure improvements.

Last year Ontario Street in St. Catharines was voted worst road.

That stretch of asphalt has made it into the top 10 list five times since 2015.

Until April 21st you can cast your their vote for Niagara's Worst Roads at caaworstroads.com and be entered for a chance to win a grand prize draw of free gas for a year.

To view the full Top Worst Roads list of 2022 or CAA's Poor Roads Study, visit caaniagara.ca/worstroads.