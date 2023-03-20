CAA Niagara opens new branch in St. Catharines

CAA Niagara has opened a new branch at the Pen Centre Mall in St. Catharines.

It is located inside the mall, across from the Passport Office.

The new location offers extended evening hours and also includes new Community Retail Space, which features merchandise from 16 different local businesses.

Events and giveaways will be held over the next three weeks, from March 20 to April 7, to celebrate the opening.

Visitors can participate in travel and insurance information sessions, contests to win exciting getaways including a free cruise, and more.

“CAA Niagara has a long and proud history in the St. Catharines community,” said Peter Van Hezewyk, President and CEO, CAA Niagara. “Our Lake Street location opened in the 1960s and acted as our headquarters for more than 30 years before we opened our office on Schmon Parkway. Closing the doors to our Lake Street Branch is bittersweet, but with every ending comes a new beginning and we’re excited about the all the opportunities that our new Pen Centre home brings.”

CAA Niagara has also announced a new partnership with Feed Niagara, with a $100,000 donation.

Throughout the entire month of August, the club will also hold its second annual Big Food Boost, a community-wide food drive aimed at raising 10,000 lbs. of non-perishable goods.

Monetary and food donations will be collected across CAA Niagara Branches.