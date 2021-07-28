CAA Niagara planning region-wide food drive

CAA Niagara is planning a major, region-wide food drive for the end of next month as food banks across Niagara continue to struggle to keep up with demand.

Residents are being asked to start collecting non-perishable food items to leave on their doorsteps on Saturday, August 28th as part of the Big Food Boost.

Volunteers will come around to collect the food from pre-registered homes. The packages should be placed outside by 9 a.m.

Walk-in food donations will also be accepted at CAA Niagara branches in Thorold, Welland, St. Catharines, Grimsby, and Niagara Falls between August 23rd - 28th during regular business hours.

Local food banks across Niagara have been reporting staggering levels of increased need during the pandemic as many people were out of work and struggling to feed their families and cover the cost of living.

With the Canada Recovery Benefit set to expire in September, and many residents still not working the hours they were pre-pandemic, the need stands to increase in the fall.

In May, major food banks in Niagara including Project SHARE, The Hope Centre, Community Care, and Port Cares put out a plea for help from all levels of government as they fought to keep pace with requests for food assistance and housing help.

To register for the Big Food Boost, go to caaniagara.ca/bigfoodboost