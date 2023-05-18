CAA Niagara says many drivers still don't know important driving law

CAA Niagara say few drivers slowed down and moved over during a recent public awareness campaign.

CAA alongside the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and the Ministry of Transportation (MTO) held a roadside education campaign to raise awareness for the Move Over law.

The law requires motorists to slow down and move over to the next lane when approaching a tow truck or emergency vehicle stopped on the side of the highway.

Officials set up on the QEW in Vineland and found that only 30% of vehicles that passed a tow truck on the side of the road actually slowed down and moved over.

During a three hour campaign they stopped 55 vehicles and handed out information about the law and the penalties.

While continuing the effort on the 406 in Welland 58% of vehicles slowed down and moved over but there was also a visible police presence that may have impacted drivers.

Additionally, CAA Niagara says that of all the vehicles that did slow down and move over, the majority (80%) were commercial vehicles.

"This campaign really highlighted that many motorists are unaware that tow trucks are included in the Move Over legislation," said Kevin Puckett, VP of Automotive Services, CAA Niagara. "Many of the drivers stopped by the OPP stated that they didn't know they had to move over for tow trucks. Furthermore, we only saw an increase in the number of vehicles moving over when emergency services vehicles were nearby. This drives home the importance of Slow Down, Move Over education."

To learn more about CAA Niagara's Slow Down, Move Over advocacy efforts, visit caaniagara.ca/slowdown.