CAA poll suggests Ontario residents feel there are more dangerous drivers on the road
Some drivers may have picked up bad habits during the pandemic.
CAA recently conducted a national poll to see if people felt there were more dangerous drivers on the road.
CAA Niagara's Cody Cabral says the poll showed people in Ontario felt there were more dangerous drivers.
"Even if we look at the past week for the OPP Highway Safety Division, there were 51 street racing charges laid here in Ontario and another 26 impaired driving charges in Ontario. So we are seeing an increase."
Cabral says as the roads gets busier again, they want to remind drivers to keep everyone's safety in mind.
