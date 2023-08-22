Cabinet set to hear from housing experts as Charlottetown retreat continues

The federal cabinet today is expected to discuss whether to revisit the existing national housing strategy and possibly hold a national housing summit with other levels of government and the private sector in a bid to solve the growing housing crisis across the country.



The discussions underway at the cabinet retreat in Charlottetown come as the Liberals look ahead to the fall sitting of Parliament where they plan to make housing the central focus of their efforts.



Two housing experts who helped co-author a recent report on the federal government's role in solving the housing crisis are set to present their findings to the cabinet later today.



The report delivered a week ago warns that ``Canada's housing crisis is worsening dramatically'' in large part because of an ``extreme'' lack of accessible and affordable rentals.



The authors say a new industrial housing strategy is required that brings together governments, private sector and non-profit agencies to address a shortage of housing overall, and a shortage of affordable housing in particular.



Housing Minister Sean Fraser says there are many options for how to proceed but at the end of the day, Canadians don't care what it's called as long as they see serious action that relieves some of their anxiety about the cost and availability of housing.