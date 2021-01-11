Cabinet to consider strict new lockdown measures for Ontario
Ontario's cabinet is set to meet later today to consider new measures to combat skyrocketing rates of COVID-19.
A government source says officials worked on new recommendations through the weekend that will be presented to cabinet tonight.
The meeting comes ahead of new COVID-19 projections that are set to be made public tomorrow morning.
Premier Doug Ford has said the projections are very concerning and warned of ``turbulant waters'' ahead.
As of Sunday, the seven-day average for new infections was 3,546.
Officials in government and health-care have warned that the trend will worsen, putting strain on the health-care system.
Soures at the CBC say the new modelling has Ontario with 6,000 new cases per day by the end of this month.
