Cabinet to consider strict new lockdown measures for Ontario

Ontario's cabinet is set to meet later today to consider new measures to combat skyrocketing rates of COVID-19.

A government source says officials worked on new recommendations through the weekend that will be presented to cabinet tonight.

The meeting comes ahead of new COVID-19 projections that are set to be made public tomorrow morning.

Premier Doug Ford has said the projections are very concerning and warned of ``turbulant waters'' ahead.

As of Sunday, the seven-day average for new infections was 3,546.

Officials in government and health-care have warned that the trend will worsen, putting strain on the health-care system.

Soures at the CBC say the new modelling has Ontario with 6,000 new cases per day by the end of this month.