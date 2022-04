A coffee shop in Niagara is doing its part this Earth Day by creating a patio and driveway made of recycled plastic bags.

The Balzac’s Coffee Roasters café in Niagara-On-The-Lake unveiled the new outdoor space this week.

Approximately 72,000 plastic bags were diverted from landfill and repurposed for the café.

The company also offers eco-friendly roasting, green cafés and compostable packaging.

Earth Day is this Friday.