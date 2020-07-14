Caistor Centre woman wins $77,777
A 63 year old woman from Caistor Centre has won a major prize.
Deborah Lampman claimed her $77,777 winnings after playing Instant Tripling Red 7s.
The retired mother of two plans to have a big seafood dinner to celebrate.
She will then renovate part of her home, "My daughter is handicapped and hasn't been able to join us for family time in the basement for 15 years, so we're getting a lift installed."
