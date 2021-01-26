Calgary based company starts human clinical trials in Toronto

The CEO of a Calgary-based company says having a made-in-Canada COVID-19 vaccine would add to the reliability of vaccine supply for Canadians.



Brad Sorenson says his company has started human clinical trials in Toronto on a proposed COVID-19 vaccine.



Pending regulatory approval, Sorenson says a larger Phase 2 trial could start in May with seniors, younger subjects and pregnant women.



Reliability of a vaccine supply is a hot-button issue, with not a single dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech drug arriving in the country this week