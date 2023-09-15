Calgary daycare E. coli outbreak families to receive compassionate care funds

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says her government will immediately provide families $2,000 for each child affected by an E. coli outbreak related to several Calgary daycares.



She says the province will also look into new regulations for shared kitchens and food safety.



The announcement comes a day after parents with children in the daycares sent an open letter asking Smith to do more to deal with the situation.



There have been 337 lab-confirmed cases of the bacterial infection related to the outbreak that was declared on Sept. 4.



Twelve children are still in hospital, 10 of whom have hemolytic uremic syndrome _ a complication affecting the blood and kidneys.



Six of those children are receiving dialysis.