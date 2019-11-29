Calgary Flames head coach Bill Peters has resigned amid allegations of racial slur

Calgary Flames head coach Bill Peters has resigned amid allegations he directed a racial slur at a player 10-years ago.

General Manager Brad Treliving made the announcement at a news conference in Calgary after investigations by the Flames and the N-H-L.

Earlier this week, Akim Aliu tweeted that Peters quote -- ``dropped the N bomb several times'' towards him while the two were with the American Hockey League's Rockford IceHogs.